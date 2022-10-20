Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico’s south Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane before hitting land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Roslyn had winds of about 45 mph Thursday and was centered about 180 miles south-southwest of the resort of Zihuatanejo. The storm was moving west at 7 mph, but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

