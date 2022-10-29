Louisville forces 8 turnovers in rout of No. 10 Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Fueled by an opportunistic defense, Louisville used a 35-point third quarter to knock off No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The Cardinals forced eight turnovers, all of which came in the second half and six occurred in the third quarter, to give coach Scott Satterfield his first win against a top 10 team. Louisville needed a rally after losing a 13-0 lead they held a minute into the second quarter. A defense that’s improved in recent weeks provided that spark and then some. Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.