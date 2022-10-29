Notre Dame hands No. 16 Syracuse 2nd loss in a row, 41-24
By JOHN KEKIS
AP Sports Writer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Notre Dame has beaten No. 16 Syracuse 41-24. The Irish’s Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game and tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally. Notre Dame has won five of six since opening the season with two losses. Syracuse suffered its second straight loss. Quarterback Garrett Shrader left in the third quarter after completing 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass.