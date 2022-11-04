Report: Japan career home run leader Oh hospitalized

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s career home run leader Sadaharu Oh is reported hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. Japan’s Kyodo news agency cited the Japanese club the SoftBank Hawks, where Oh is the club chairman. Kyodo said Oh was admitted to a hospital in southwestern Japan in Miyazaki prefecture. The agency said the 82-year-old Oh was admitted after complaining of a fever and throat pain. It gave no further details. Oh hit 868 home runs in Japanese baseball and played for Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants, primarily as a first baseman. He batted and threw left-handed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.