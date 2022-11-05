US Cup hopefuls Sargent, Carter-Vickers back from injuries

Forward Josh Sargent and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to their club starting lineups following injuries on the last weekend of matches before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Sargent, a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, started for Norwich at Rotherham in England’s second-tier League Championship after missing a pair of games with a calf injury sustained against Burnley on Oct. 25. Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season. Carter-Vickers, 24, started for Glasgow Celtic against visiting Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League. He missed a Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday because of soreness.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.