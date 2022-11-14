KIDS Center highlights three ways to give on Giving Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KIDS Center, the Central Oregon nonprofit leading our region's response to child abuse, is encouraging the community to give generously on Giving Tuesday to support local children and families impacted by abuse.

"There are three ways people can give," explains Executive Director Gil Levy. "Give your time as a volunteer, give a gift card to support a local family, or give a cash donation to KIDS Center to ensure our life-changing services remain free for families."

On Tuesday, November 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, anyone can stop by the nonprofit, located at 1375 NW Kingston Ave, and make a donation, sign up as a volunteer, or drop off gift cards for the annual Gift Card Drive. KIDS Center staff and volunteers will be outside thanking everyone who stops by for Giving Tuesday, and offering fresh coffee and hot cocoa donated by Kevista Coffee as well as locally-baked sugar cookies.

Giving Tuesday has become a national phenomenon. It's a day of giving back after one of the year's biggest shopping weekends, which includes Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. "Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity to connect with the spirit of the season," says KIDS Center's Development Director, Ginger Theis-Stevens. "And when you give to KIDS Center, what you are really giving is hope."

If you can't make it to KIDS Center on Giving Tuesday, you can still give by visiting www.kidscenter.org.

KIDS Center relies on community support to help children and families impacted by child abuse. Cash donations to KIDS Center enable the nonprofit to offer medical exams, forensic interviews, family advocacy services and therapy to children and families free of charge. On average, more than 400 children are referred to KIDS Center for suspected abuse each year. "Every donation we receive makes a difference in the life of a child," says Levy.

KIDS Center's Gift Card Drive is another way the community can support families in crisis. "Child abuse can uproot, fracture, and financially stress a family," explains Gabrielle Allender, Director of Client Programs & Prevention at KIDS Center. "Many of our families are struggling to meet their basic needs. Gift cards to grocery stores, gas stations and big box stores are an easy way to support families in crisis and help them focus on healing." The community can leave gift cards in the decorated drop box next to KIDS Center's front entrance or visit one of the many businesses participating in this year's Gift Card Drive. (For a list of businesses, visit www.kidscenter.org/giftcarddrive.)

"Don't forget that you can also give your time," says Theis-Stevens. "We love our volunteers, because they help us accomplish so much."

KIDS Center is currently looking for upwards of 100 volunteers to assist at next year's Cork & Barrel fundraiser. This three-day food and wine event raises 20% of the nonprofit's annual operating budget. People interested in volunteering can contact KIDS Center's Volunteer Coordinator, Katie Warren at 541.383.5958 or visit www.corkandbarrel.org/volunteer.

About KIDS Center:

Built by the community in 1994, KIDS Center leads our region's response to child abuse. The nonprofit offers vital services to help children and families overcome the devastating effects of abuse. KIDS Center also runs a robust prevention program to educate and eradicate child abuse in Central Oregon communities. A nationally accredited Children's Advocacy Center with a service area of more than 20,000 square miles, KIDS Center provides direct services to families in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, and offers trainings to community partners in Harney, Sherman and Wheeler counties. Information about KIDS Center can be found at: kidscenter.org or by calling (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).