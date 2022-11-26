No. 14 Utah beats CU 63-21, remains in Pac-12 title chase

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado 63-21 to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game. The Utes entered the weekend with an outside shot at defending their league title, but things are starting to fall into place. UCLA did its part by knocking off Cal on Friday. Then, the big assist came when No. 22 Oregon State surprised 10th-ranked Oregon. All that remains is No. 12 Washington beating Washington State late Saturday, and the Utes will earn a spot based on a tiebreaker. USC already has a spot for next Friday’s game in Las Vegas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.