Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korea forward at the youth level. The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in a World Cup Group H match. Ghana knows that a defeat will mean World Cup elimination after losing to Portugal in their opening Group H match. The South Koreans challenged Uruguay in their tough opener, coming away with a 0-0 draw.

