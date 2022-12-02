Authorities: Migrant paraglided over Melilla border to Spain

Spanish authorities say they are looking for a person who paraglided over a border fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla in what appeared to be a new and creative way to migrate irregularly to European territory. A spokesperson for the Spanish government delegation in Melilla said Friday that two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon. The flyer ran off after landing, which is why authorities suspect the individual was a migrant. Melilla is one of two Spanish territories in North Africa. In June, 23 people died during an attempt by hundreds of migrants and refugees to force their way in from Morocco, resulting in a stampede.

