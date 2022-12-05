Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot. Suzanne Ianni was also sentenced on Friday to 30 days of probation. The 60-year-old Ianni organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America. She pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Her attorney said Monday that she wants to move on with her life.