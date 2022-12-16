Guam Legislature passes abortion ban; governor veto expected
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam’s Legislature has passed a bill prohibiting most abortions. The Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 is modeled after a new Texas law that leaves enforcement up to private citizen lawsuits instead of criminal prosecution. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who favors abortion rights, is expected to veto the measure. The Pacific Daily News reports the bill passed the U.S. territory’s unicameral legislature with eight senators in favor and seven opposed. Supporters would need 10 votes to override any veto. The measure would ban abortion in Guam once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. That’s before many people know they are pregnant.