Construction safety summit kicks off in Bend, spotlighting hazards and emerging technologies

A two-day safety summit began in Central Oregon today, spotlighting construction dangers and emerging technologies.

For the past 20 years, the Central Oregon Safety and Health Association (COSHA) has held educational summits.

Initially, the summit served as a resource for the construction industry in Central Oregon, but it has since expanded to involve all of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

COSHA's Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit covers a variety of topics, from fall protection and electrical safety to dust hazards. The training helps reduce risk of injury from negligence or other factors.

With young people filtering into construction fields every year, the demand for safety education is a constant one.