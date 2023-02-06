$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton as game’s jackpot hits $747 million

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon is home to another $1 million Powerball winner, thanks to a ticket purchased in Beaverton on Saturday, lottery officials said Monday. A $100,000 winner was also purchased in Cottage Grove on Friday.

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Since the Powerball jackpot run-up began on Nov. 21, 2022, the Oregon Lottery has sold about $15 million in tickets. About a third of those sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets also earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. In this case, the retailer who sold the $1 million ticket earned a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.