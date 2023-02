A fun, cold event for so many brave Central Oregonians, the Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oregon returns to Bend's Riverbend Park on Saturday morning, with big support from local law enforcement. You can find out more and sign up to donate here: https://soor.org/fundraising-events/polar-plunge-2023-event-details/#plunge_centralor

