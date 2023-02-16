Kansas City police reunited 23 children who were lost during the Chiefs parade

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City police located and reunited 23 lost children during Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City.

That number is down from the roughly 100 children who were lost at some point during the 2020 parade.

Earlier on Wednesday, the department successfully reunited a missing child along the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII parade route.

Police tweeted out Wednesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., that officers are searching for a nine-year-old boy downtown.

The tweet says that the nine-year-old is a white male with dirty blond hair wearing a Patrick Mahomes No. 15 jersey.

Police asked if attendees saw a child that matched that description and was unaccompanied, notify the nearest officer.

Officers say the young boy went missing near Pershing and Main street. No additional details about the nine-year-old have been shared at this time.

Police are overhead in downtown KCMO with their helicopter ahead of the massive event.

There were 8 reunification stations along the parade route.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.