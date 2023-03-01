Protests force Norway’s energy minister to cancel UK trip

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s energy minister has canceled a trip to the U.K. because of a protest against a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway as activists continued to block entrances to Norwegian ministries. The activists are protesting a wind farm that’s still operating despite a ruling by Norway’s Supreme Court in October 2021 which said that the construction of the wind turbines violated the rights of the Sami. A dozen of activists were removed forcefully Wednesday from the Finance Ministry including Greta Thunberg.

