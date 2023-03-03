Betting on social media as a news destination for the young

NEW YORK (AP) — A new company, the News Movement, is betting on social media as a way to get young people interested in the news. It is creating tailored news content to place on sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, reasoning that’s where consumers are. The company is trying to succeed despite journalism being littered with years of unsuccessful attempts to entice people in their 20s to follow news regularly. Created by former Dow Jones executives, it is using a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to speak to their peers. The News Movement realizes, too, that it has to diversify to succeed.

