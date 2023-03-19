Maryland into women’s Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help second-seeded Maryland to a 77-64 victory over seventh-seeded Arizona in the second around of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins face third-seeded Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12. The Wildcats gave Maryland a tough battle for 20 minutes but couldn’t keep up offensively. Cate Reese led Arizona with 19 points.

