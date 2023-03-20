Georgetown hires Providence’s Ed Cooley as basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown. He has been hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing. Georgetown announced Monday that it was bringing aboard Cooley. He leaves Providence with a 242-153 record after 12 years that included seven appearances and a total of just three wins at March Madness. His team went 21-12 this season and closed with four consecutive losses. That included being beat by Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.