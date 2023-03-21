At 39, former Japan captain Hasebe extends Frankfurt career

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe is not done yet. The veteran defender has extended his playing contract at The veteran defender has extended his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt by another season, meaning he plans to keep playing until he’s 40. Frankfurt says the 39-year-old Hasebe has a new playing contract with the club that expires in June 2024. He has an overall contract with the club until 2027 and is expected to take on a coaching role whenever he finally retires. Hasebe has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Frankfurt this season. In total he has played 368 Bundesliga games for the club since joining from Nuremberg in 2013.

