Swiss soccer player agents file challenge to FIFA rules

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is facing another legal challenge to its new rules regulating player agents, this time in its home country Switzerland. A group of Swiss agents has asked the federal competition commission to intervene with the FIFA Football Agent Regulations that are being phased in this year. The rules will cap the fees earned from player salaries and transfer deals. FIFA has worked for years to regulate an industry that it said earned $622 million from international transfer deals in 2022. Elite agencies have earned tens of millions of dollars from transfers deals. But the Swiss agents group says its clients usually work in lower divisions.

