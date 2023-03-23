Lawmakers in Salem debate bill to let Oregon’s convicted felons vote behind bars

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are numerous controversial topics and questions posed by legislation being debated by state lawmakers in Salem. One bill asks this question: Should Oregon's convicted felons be allowed to vote from behind bars, or should they have to wait for their release?

Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a work session on Senate Bill 579, which would allow Oregon inmates to vote before completing their sentences. The Senate panel voted 3-2 along party lines to send the measure to the Senate floor.

The change, if implemented, would directly involve about 12,000 state prison inmates serving time for felonies, as those in county jails who have not been convicted or are serving time for lesser crimes don't lose their voting rights.

The bill would let convicted felons register to vote, update their voter registration and ultimately vote while in prison and serving out their sentence.

State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, the Senate Republican leader, is a major voice against the measure, calling it extreme.

“This is truly an egregious bill that should have never seen the light of day," Knopp said. "It blatantly disrespects victims of crime, and we stand united in fighting to ensure victims are treated with the dignity they deserve.

“If this is the kind of legislation the (Democratic) majority considers ‘bipartisan’, it’s going to be a long and bumpy road to sine die (adjournment),” Knopp added in a recent news release.

Only two other states — Maine and Vermont — and Washington, D.C., allow convicted people to vote while still incarcerated, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

According to the NCSL, felons lose their voting rights in 22 states only while incarcerated and receive automatic restoration upon release. Felons in 15 states lose their voting rights during incarceration and typically also while on parole or probation. In 11 states, felons lose their voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, require a governor’s pardon for the rights to be restored or require additional waiting periods or actions.

NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five, with comments from Knopp and a sponsor of the measure, Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.