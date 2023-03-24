NFL to vote on changes to punts, kickoffs for safety
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
The NFL will consider significant changes to the kicking game, with the competition committee proposing that the league adopt the college rule that allows touchbacks on fair catches of kickoffs and moving the touchback spot on punts to the 25-yard line. NFL executive Troy Vincent says the competition committee looked at various rules on kickoffs in college and the spring leagues to try to reduce injuries on what is one of the more dangerous plays.