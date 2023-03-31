A look at each Final Four team, through advanced stats

The advanced stats can tell us a lot about the teams in this year’s Final Four. San Diego State is great defensively and not at all great on offense. Miami is basically the opposite. UConn has looked dominant but can still be turnover prone. Florida Atlantic is solid on offense and defense. The Owls have hit the offensive boards impressively in this tournament, but so have their opponents. Although this foursome doesn’t have any team seeded higher than fourth, UConn is now No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings.

