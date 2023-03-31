France coach ready to focus on World Cup after player revolt

PARIS (AP) — Newly-appointed France coach Hervé Renard wants to turn the page and focus on the upcoming Women’s World Cup after a group of players facilitated the dismissal of his predecessor. Renard was hired this week to replace Corinne Diacre and lead the team at this year’s Women’s World Cup and then at next year’s Paris Olympics. Diacre was fired only four months before the Women’s World Cup after several players in the squad turned on her. Renard says “what happened before is none of my business.” The Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be played from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

