Oddsmakers skeptical of scoring spike from MLB’s new rules
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s one baseball fans might not have bet on: At least one prominent oddsmaker thinks starting pitchers will go deeper into games this season. Eric Biggio, baseball lead trader for Caesars Sportsbook, thinks Major League Baseball’s new rules could hedge the trend of managers going early and often to their bullpens. That goes against conventional thinking that a clock meant to hurry pitchers would likely aid hitters. Starters’ innings have been drastically reduced in recent years in favor of a parade of hard-throwing relievers. The strategy has contributed to a decrease in scoring and lack of action in games, part of what prompted MLB to make the changes.