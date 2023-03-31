US Marine’s adoption of Afghan war orphan voided
By CLAIRE GALOFARO, JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — In a highly unusual ruling, a state court judge has voided a U.S. Marine’s adoption of an Afghan war orphan, more than a year after he took the little girl away from the Afghan couple raising her. But her future remains uncertain. For now, the child will stay with Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, under a temporary custody order they obtained before the adoption. The Masts will have to re-prove to the court that they should be granted a permanent adoption.