Bend mom to reflect on supportive impact of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

Tune in tonight at Five for a report from Carly Keenan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and local advocates say case numbers in Central Oregon have skyrocketed.

"Stressors" like financial and health issues are the main reasons for the increase, according to the Bend nonprofit KIDS Center.

Another factor: During the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of reported child abuse dropped because kids were not being seen by mandatory reporters. With kids returning to school, the number of reported cases jumped.

The KIDS Center has been hosting a variety of events all month as part of their Blue Ribbon Campaign. There have been several training sessions, activities, and fundraisers that are educating the public.

The KIDS Center partners with MountainStar Family Relief Nursery during the month of April. MountainStar is a local organization that works to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.

The impact of local programs to prevent child abuse is best described by those who've been there. Carly Keenan will share the story of a once-vulnerable mom who found support at MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, on NewsChannel 21 at Five.