Young scores 32, Hawks beat Celtics 130-122 to close to 2-1
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points in his best game of the playoffs and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 to close the gap to 2-1 in their opening-round series. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied it for the Celtics. The Hawks will try to even the series in Game 4 Sunday night at State Farm Arena. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.