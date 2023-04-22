Cole, Manoah scoreless after chirping, Yanks beat Jays 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole and Alek Manaoh pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk. Anthony Rizzo doubled off Jordan Romano leading off the bottom half. Cole was forced to delay his first pitch when Manoah and Kirk slowly walked in from the bullpen to the dugout.

