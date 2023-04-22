Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron after third round

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday. Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy. Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.