Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron after third round
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday. Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy. Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.