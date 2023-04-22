Michael Amadio scores in 2nd OT, Golden Knights top Jets 5-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Dylan Sandberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove. Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback. Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist for Vegas. Brossoit made 30 saves. He spent three seasons with the Jets.

