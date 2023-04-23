Alvarez, Julks deliver late, Astros top Braves 5-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Yordan Alvarez tied the game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, Corey Julks had a go-ahead pinch-hit single in the ninth, and the Houston Astros won their fourth straight, 5-2 over the Atlanta Braves. The defending World Series champion Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against reliever Nick Anderson before closer A.J. Minter entered to face Alvarez, who delivered the hit that made it 2-all. Minter began the ninth and allowed two batters to reach before Julks delivered a single to left-center that gave Houston a 3-2 lead. The Braves have lost four straight for the first time since August of 2021.

