Heat’s Oladipo facing reality of another major injury

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat will find out just how bad he hurt his left knee in Game 3 against Milwaukee at home. Oladipo is scheduled for an MRI that the team believes will show a serious injury to his left knee. It’s likely he’ll need his third major surgery in just over four years. Oladipo’s is the second significant injury for the Heat in the first three games of this postseason against Milwaukee. Eighth-seeded Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks going into Game 4 on Monday night. Tyler Herro was lost for at least six weeks after breaking his left hand in Game 1.

