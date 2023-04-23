Kiptum wins London Marathon in 2nd fastest time

LONDON (AP) — Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon and recording the second fastest time in history over the distance. The 23-year-old Kenyan runner broke the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds and just missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 18 seconds. Defending men’s champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola were also among the elite field that Kiptum left behind. Sifan Hassan completed a remarkable comeback in the women’s race to win on her debut at marathon distance after appearing to be injured part way through. She cam home in 2:18.33.

