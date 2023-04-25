Orlando’s Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year

Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. He averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points, another high for rookies this season.

