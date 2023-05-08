End of an era: Jean-Michel Aulas leaves French club Lyon

Lyon’s iconic president Jean-Michel Aulas is stepping down after nearly 36 years in charge of the French soccer club. Aulas is handing over duties to the club’s new main shareholder, American investor John Textor. The businessman completed his takeover of Lyon in December. The 74-year-old Aulas was initially set to remain in his position for three more years following Textor’s takeover in December. But the club said Monday he will instead serve as honorary chairman from now on, with Textor appointed as chief executive officer of OL Group. Lyon won seven league titles under Aulas’ tenure, while the women’s team established itself as a major European force.

