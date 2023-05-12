Skip to Content
City of El Paso responding to migrant crisis

Migrants being loaded into Border Patrol vans in El Paso's lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - City leaders in El Paso say they're seeing a lot less migrants coming into El Paso than in recent weeks, and it's something they attribute to the city's preparedness.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said 1,800 migrants turned themselves into border officials Thursday, as Title 42 expired. He said no additional big numbers have been recorded.

The city has opened two shelters, and Mayor Leeser said as of now, there are 150 people in them.

He said families are being accommodated at Bassett Middle School, while single males and single women have gone to hotels.

The mayor said the city continues to prepare for the unknown.

