Deschutes County Stabilization Center receives regional honors

The Deschutes County Stabilization Center is being honored with the 2023 Northwest Crisis Intervention Team Community Resource of the Year.

The award will be presented in late May during the Northwest CIT Conference.

The Stabilization Center, which opened in 2020, now serves as a critical resource in Central Oregon and has served more than 5,500 individuals in crisis.

The Stabilization Center serves children and adults who need short-term crisis assessment and stabilization, but do not require the medical capabilities of an acute care hospital or longer-term residential care.

“Without the hard work and dedication of the incredible staff that work at the stabilization center we would not have seen the success that we have,” said Deschutes County Behavioral Health Director Holly Harris. “Lives are being saved every day and I’m thrilled that the program is receiving this well-deserved recognition.”

The Stabilization Center provides a wide array of crisis services to the community including crisis walk-in appointments, adult respite services, Forensic Diversion Programs, peer support, and more. Staff welcome individuals to walk in when they are experiencing a mental health crisis, or they can be referred by local law enforcement and other community partners.

Since 2020, the Stabilization Center has facilitated 1,127 drop offs from local law enforcement, which saves valuable time and improves public safety by ensuring officers are quickly back on the street. In addition, by providing law enforcement an alternative place to bring someone in a mental health crisis, emergency department and jail utilization are also reduced.

To learn more about the Deschutes County Stabilization Center or other Crisis Services offered by Deschutes County Behavioral Health, visit https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/crisis-services.