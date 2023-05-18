OSU-Cascades Dean of Academic Affairs Andrew Ketsdever moving on to take California position

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Andrew Ketsdever, dean of academic affairs at Oregon State University–Cascades, is moving on, having been named dean of the College of Engineering at Cal Poly Pomona.

A mechanical and aerospace engineer, Ketsdever recently served as interim vice president OSU-Cascades. He will begin his new position at Cal Poly on July 10 and oversee a college with 18 undergraduate and graduate engineering programs, and approximately 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

“We celebrate Andrew’s accomplishments and this next step in his professional career,” said Sherm Bloomer, chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades. “Andrew’s dedicated leadership and his contributions to the growth of our academic and research portfolios have built a strong foundation for continued positive momentum at OSU-Cascades.”

Ketsdever joined OSU-Cascades in 2018 as an associate dean, overseeing degree programs in science, technology and engineering, and leading research and faculty diversity efforts, before being promoted to dean of academic affairs in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that I plan to leave OSU-Cascades,” said Ketsdever. “I will miss the students, faculty and staff that I have had the pleasure of serving over the past five years. However, I look forward with excitement for this next chapter that will allow me to continue to passionately impact the future of higher education.”

At OSU-Cascades, Ketsdever oversaw the launch of new degree programs in art, media and technology; biochemistry and molecular biology; economics; engineering science; outdoor products; political science; and a doctoral degree in physical therapy. He helped lead OSU-Cascades to record research and sponsored activity funding of $3.4 million in 2021 and $5.7 million in 2022.

He also championed the creation of the Cascades Edge career development program and the start of the first phase of the campus innovation district.

Ketsdever was appointed interim vice president of OSU-Cascades in May 2021,, replacing Becky Johnson after she was named interim president of OSU.

Ketsdever’s last day at OSU-Cascades will be July 7. A national search will be launched in the coming weeks for a chief academic officer for the campus.