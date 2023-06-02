6-year-old horse dies at Belmont Park after race injury; Chaysenbryn euthanized on track

NEW YORK (AP) — A 6-year-old horse died after being injured in a race at Belmont Park ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale in New York. Chaysenbryn injured his right front leg nearing the quarter pole in Thursday’s third race. According to the Equibase race chart notes, he bumped another horse before being pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and had to be euthanized on the track. It was the second incident involving one of trainer Rudy Rodriguez’s horses in four days. Data from the New York Gaming Commission says Midnight Empress was pulled up in the ninth race on May 28 and vanned off by equine ambulance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.