Brewers call up Jon Singleton, putting him back in majors for 1st time since 2015

CINCINNATI (AP) — First baseman Jon Singleton is back in the major leagues for the first time in eight years after getting promoted by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers called up Singleton and outfielder Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and put first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the 10-day injured list. Ruf has a right knee laceration and Taylor has a right elbow sprain. This marks Singleton’s return to the majors after playing for the Houston Astros from 2014-15.

