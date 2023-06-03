Verstappen takes pole at Spanish GP ahead of Sainz; Alonso 9th

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen has steered his Red Bull to pole position at Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Carlos Sainz. The two-time defending champion and points leader has secured pole for four of seven races this season. Sainz got his Ferrari into the front row, with Lando Norris third for McLaren. Home favorite Fernando Alonso could do no better than ninth after his Aston Martin took some damage to the bottom after running through the gravel. Charles Leclerc took pole last year but this time he will start from 19th after his Ferrari was perplexingly slow.

