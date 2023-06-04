Motorbike rider dies after crash during Ironman triathlon European championship race

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Police in the German city of Hamburg say that the rider of a motorbike has died following a crash with a competitor in an Ironman triathlon European championship race. Police say there was a head-on crash when a motorbike carrying the rider and a camera operator collided with a triathlete who was cycling in the opposite direction. TV footage showed the incident happening on a section of road where competitors were riding in both directions as part of a loop in the course for the cycling section of the race. Motorbikes were riding down the middle of the road.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.