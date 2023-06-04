Striker Karim Benzema will not return to Real Madrid next season

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Karim Benzema will not stay with the club next season. Real Madrid says it reached an agreement with the French striker to “put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable” stint with the club. The announcement comes amid reports that Benzema will play in Saudi Arabia. Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009 and played 14 seasons with the club. He helped Madrid win a record 25 titles. Among his titles were five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four Spanish leagues.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.