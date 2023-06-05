Cook scores twice and the Red Stars down Angel City 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ava Cook scored a pair of first-half goals and the Chicago Red Stars defeated Angel City 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Monday night. Cook scored on a header in the 16th minute and then added another goal in the 27th for Chicago, which had lost seven straight road games dating back to last season. It was Cook’s first career brace. Sydney Leroux, who made her season debut after an ankle injury that required surgery, scored in the 88th minute off a cross from Alyssa Thompson to pull Angel City within a goal.

