Harris homer lifts Braves to 8-6 win, deal Mets 1st 5-game skid since 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the New York Mets 7-5 for their fourth straight victory. The third-place Mets wasted a three-run lead for the second straight night. They have lost five straight for the first time since 2021 and at 30-32 dropped 7 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. New York slugger Pete Alonso was hit on the left wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning.

