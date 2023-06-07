Sánchez has 4 RBI to lead Marlins over Royals 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez singled twice and raised his major league-leading average to .403 as the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night. Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth straight. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera’s one-run outing ended after throwing his warm-up pitches to begin the sixth. Cabrera gave up two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter. Jordan Lyles remained winless and lost his 10th decision. He allowed five runs, six hits, walked one and struck out two.

