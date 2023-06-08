Attendees come out for open paddle on the Deschutes as second annual Bend Yoga Festival begins

(Update: Adding video, comments from open paddle instructor, attendee)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The second annual Bend Yoga Festival got underway Thursday at Riverbend Park, featuring dozens of presenters and an expanded variety of activities for participants.

Presenters this year are coming from all over the country and include acclaimed artist and yoga photographer Robert Sturman. Other featured presenters include Annie Carpenter, Sianna Sherman, Christina Sell, and more than 20 others.

"The community that involves yoga and yoga sessions and yoga instructors are really special," the owner and instructor of Paddle Board Oregon, Lori Skiles, told us Thursday.

I got there in time for the open paddle, and talked with Skiles about why it's fun for her to be a part of the festival.

"Our sessions are a little bit of fitness and a little bit of yoga," she said. "So it really is a broad community that can take part in our offerings."

More than 60 people were expected to show up for the open paddle Thursday. The event would see more than 20 people out on the river at once.

I caught up with a visitor from Los Angeles who came to Bend for the festival.

"It's a new hobby, and I'm really excited to do it in a new place in a totally different environment," Scarlett said. "It's so beautiful and calming out here, so it sounded like a good time."

The open paddle will be ongoing for the duration of the yoga festival.

Skiles said, "We're so excited, and it just brings a really good vibe to the whole town and the businesses about. So we're looking forward to welcoming all the attendees today."

This year, the festival that continues through Sunday includes expanded paddle-boarding, hiking, forest bathing and new evening social events, as well as world-class yoga instruction. In all there are more than 30 presenters, offering more than 60 yoga and wellness workshops.

"The Bend Yoga Festival is a multi-day immersion in yoga, adventure, wellness and connection," organizers said.

To learn more, visit BendYogaFestival.com.