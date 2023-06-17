Garrett throws 6 solid innings as the Marlins beat the Nationals 5-2 for their 3rd straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Braxton Garrett pitched six strong innings, Bryan De La Cruz had a two-run single and the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 5-2. Joey Wendle had two hits for Miami, which has won three straight and is nine games over .500 for the first time since July 31, 2016. Luis Arraez, who went 5 for 5 with a homer on Friday night, was 1 for 4 with an intentional walk, leaving his major league-leading batting average at .388.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.